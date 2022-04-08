Farm Share to distribute food at 2 events on Jacksonville’s Westside

File photo of a Farm Share distribution event in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at two events Saturday on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the locations and times for the events:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with ASAP Dental Care

Date: Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 7451 103rd St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32210

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Minds of the Future Academy

Date: Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 5505 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32205

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.