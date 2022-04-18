Jacksonville Humane Society, 15 other Florida shelters reduce adoption fees to empty shelters

Jacksonville Humane Society receives $900K grant for program that aims to save lives of animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

To remedy that and to give pets a chance at finding loving homes, the foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2-8, including the Jacksonville Humane Society and 15 other Florida shelters, including a few in Palm Coast.

The foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees from $25 less and more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event.

Here’s a list of the Florida shelters:

Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Tri County Humane Society

Animal Welfare League Of Charlotte Co FL Inc

Halifax Humane Society Inc

Humane Society Of Greater Jupiter Tequesta Inc. (Furry Friends Adoption & Clinic)

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Santa Rosa County Animal Services

Broward County Animal Care

Humane Society of North Central Florida

Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Shelter)

Central Brevard Humane Society

Flagler Humane Society

YOUR Humane Society SPCA

Citrus County Animal Services

Pensacola Humane Society

For more information, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.