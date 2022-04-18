82º

LIVE

Local News

Jacksonville Humane Society, 15 other Florida shelters reduce adoption fees to empty shelters

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Pets, Pets That Need Homes, Jacksonville, Duval County
Jacksonville Humane Society receives $900K grant for program that aims to save lives of animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

To remedy that and to give pets a chance at finding loving homes, the foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2-8, including the Jacksonville Humane Society and 15 other Florida shelters, including a few in Palm Coast.

The foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees from $25 less and more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event.

Here’s a list of the Florida shelters:

  • Lee County Domestic Animal Services
  • Tri County Humane Society
  • Animal Welfare League Of Charlotte Co FL Inc
  • Halifax Humane Society Inc
  • Humane Society Of Greater Jupiter Tequesta Inc. (Furry Friends Adoption & Clinic)
  • Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
  • Santa Rosa County Animal Services
  • Broward County Animal Care
  • Humane Society of North Central Florida
  • Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Shelter)
  • Central Brevard Humane Society
  • Flagler Humane Society
  • YOUR Humane Society SPCA
  • Citrus County Animal Services
  • Pensacola Humane Society

For more information, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.