Jacksonville Humane Society, 15 other Florida shelters reduce adoption fees to empty shelters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation.
To remedy that and to give pets a chance at finding loving homes, the foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2-8, including the Jacksonville Humane Society and 15 other Florida shelters, including a few in Palm Coast.
The foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees from $25 less and more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this lifesaving event.
Here’s a list of the Florida shelters:
- Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Tri County Humane Society
- Animal Welfare League Of Charlotte Co FL Inc
- Halifax Humane Society Inc
- Humane Society Of Greater Jupiter Tequesta Inc. (Furry Friends Adoption & Clinic)
- Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
- Santa Rosa County Animal Services
- Broward County Animal Care
- Humane Society of North Central Florida
- Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Shelter)
- Central Brevard Humane Society
- Flagler Humane Society
- YOUR Humane Society SPCA
- Citrus County Animal Services
- Pensacola Humane Society
For more information, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.