750+ jobs available at multi-industry Jacksonville Job Fair on April 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Job News USA is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 750 jobs will be up for grabs. Job seekers will meet face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from more than 30 companies.

Employers Include 104.5 WOKV, ACI Learning, ADT, Allied Universal Security Services, Ashley HomeStores, Circle K, City Facilities Management, Collins Aerospace, Cox Media Group, DeVry University, Duval County Public Schools, Ecolab, Elo Restoration, Evergreen Roofing and Solar, First Coast Security, First Coast Service Options, Florida Blue, Flxpoint, GATE, Guidewell, Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Hyatt Regency, Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute, Jax Federal Credit Union, and more. Click here to see a full list of employers.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register here. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call (904) 296-3006.

Click here to read more about the job fair event.

Tips for job fair success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event