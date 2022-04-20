Marijuana edibles resembling popular snacks found during raid in Nassau County

Investigators with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on Belvedere Avenue, finding more than 26 pounds of marijuana and edibles.

Deputies believe the 169 packages that were confiscated by the Sheriff’s Office were intended to be sold to young people. The packaging resembles candies such as Skittles, Jolly Rancher, and Sour Patch Kids — along with popular brand name cereals.

In addition to the packages, deputies said they found large bags of marijuana, jars of concentrated THC, THC butter and THC cartridges. Additionally, rifles, shotguns and more than $1,300 in cash were confiscated.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jake Cleveland, 34, is facing multiple felony charges.

Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4JAX he is concerned about the marijuana edibles, which were found just a short walk away from a school.

“One of the biggest concerns we have on these edibles is there packaged just like candy that kids would purchase in a store. Our fear is kids getting a hold of these, thinking it’s candy and developing problems, so, that’s a big issue for us and we’re thankful we caught this guy,” Leeper said.

More charges against Cleveland are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators told News4JAX there’s a likelihood of more arrests being made in the case.