17-year-old shot in car on Walnut Street, Jacksonville police say

Burnt orange Chrysler 300 fled scene, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was found Monday afternoon on Walnut Street suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Moore, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at about 5:10 p.m. He said investigators determined the 17-year-old, a male, was a passenger of a car and that the driver of that car was detained but unharmed.

Moore said a burnt orange-colored Chrysler 300 pulled up near the victim’s car, an individual exited the Chrysler and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

JSO has asked anyone with information to contact JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

