Law enforcement searches for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Union County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Butler Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says two vehicles were traveling southbound on State Road 121, north of State Road 100, around 10:30 p.m. when a 31-year-old man from Callahan failed to slow down for the traffic in front of him.

As a result, the front of the driver’s car hit the rear of a 35-year-old man’s car, causing the car to spin out.

The 35-year-old man from Lake Butler died.

After the crash, the 31-year-old driver got out of his car and ran from the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.

FHP has identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run but it’s unclear if an arrest has been made.