FDLE arrests former Florida police captain on charges of grand theft, exploitation

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, a former Port Orange Police Department (POPD) captain, on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult, according to a news release.

The FDLE said the case began after the Daytona Beach Police Department got a complaint about missing funds from a bank account that was established to help an injured POPD detective. FDLE was requested to take the case.

The news release states that investigators determined the account was established in 2016 by Kilpatrick, while she was a captain at POPD, to deposit proceeds from fundraisers and donations. It states that the money was to be used to help pay ongoing medical expenses for the injured detective.

But the investigation found that in two transactions Kilpatrick withdrew more than $18,000 and $7,500 for her own use, using the money to pay off a consolidated loan and to close on a new home.

Kilpatrick was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.