Woman jailed on murder charge in deadly shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death Monday of another woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, according to police, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was driven by her mother to Fire Station 33 on New Kings Road. Police said the woman, 37, died at the fire station.

Investigators said they learned that the shooting occurred on Moncrief Dinsmore Road and that they identified Yolanda Mathis as the “primary suspect.” According to JSO, the shooting took place at Mathis’ home.

Mathis, 40, was taken into custody and booked early Tuesday morning into the Duval County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records, Mathis was being held without bond.