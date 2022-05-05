National Pet Month: Donations needed for pet food bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May is National Pet Month this May and The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is teaming up with Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to ensure that no pet goes hungry.

They are inviting the community to help

“For every donation of pet food made to the Jacksonville Humane Society from May 1 to May 31, 2022, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket will match the donation with an in-kind gift of pet food or supplies, up to $5,000,” a release said.

Donations will help supply the JHS community pet food bank that distributes more than 150,000 lbs. of dog and cat food annually to pet parents in need.

Pet food is one of the most frequent requests for support at the local humane society.

The pet food bank runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Beach Boulevard location.

Donations should be brought directly to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216. For more information on how to donate, please visit jaxhumane.org/wishlist or call 904.725.8766.

