89º

Local News

National Pet Month: Donations needed for pet food bank

Community is invited to join in

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville Humane Society, Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, National Pet Month
Jacksonville Humane Society, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Join Forces to Serve Families During National Pet Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May is National Pet Month this May and The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is teaming up with Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to ensure that no pet goes hungry.

They are inviting the community to help

“For every donation of pet food made to the Jacksonville Humane Society from May 1 to May 31, 2022, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket will match the donation with an in-kind gift of pet food or supplies, up to $5,000,” a release said.

Donations will help supply the JHS community pet food bank that distributes more than 150,000 lbs. of dog and cat food annually to pet parents in need.

Pet food is one of the most frequent requests for support at the local humane society.

The pet food bank runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Beach Boulevard location.

Donations should be brought directly to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216. For more information on how to donate, please visit jaxhumane.org/wishlist or call 904.725.8766.

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is teaming up with Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to ensure that no pet goes hungry in honor of National Pet Month this May and inviting the community to help.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email