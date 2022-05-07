Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of NE Florida, SE Georgia through 10 p.m.

Update 8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning issued for Baker and Columbia counties has expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Baker, Duval, Nassau and Columbia counties in Florida, and Charlton County in Georgia.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baker, Union, southeastern Columbia and south central Charlton Counties through 900 PM EDT [wind: 50 MPH, hail: 0.25 IN] for Baker, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Union [FL] and Western Charlton [GA] https://t.co/BOB1soKvow pic.twitter.com/NyItU72ARr — IEMBot JAX (@iembot_jax) May 7, 2022

Original post at 8:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. for

West central Baker County in northeastern Florida

East central Columbia County in northern Florida

According to the NWS, at 8:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph.