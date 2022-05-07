75º

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of NE Florida, SE Georgia through 10 p.m.

Tornado warning expires for Baker, Columbia counties

Update 8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning issued for Baker and Columbia counties has expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Baker, Duval, Nassau and Columbia counties in Florida, and Charlton County in Georgia.

Original post at 8:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. for

  • West central Baker County in northeastern Florida
  • East central Columbia County in northern Florida

According to the NWS, at 8:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph.

