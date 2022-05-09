Reward increased to $55K for information in murder of father of 4

The reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the killing of a St. Johns County father in Jacksonville Beach has been increased to $55,000, according to his widow.

Jared Birdegan’s widow, Kirsten, told News4JAX on Monday that the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed her husband in February was raised from $25,000 to $50,000. That’s in addition to another $5,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information leading to a conviction in the case.

A billboard was activated off of Beach Boulevard and San Pablo Road with the Crime Stoppers information.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department continues to look for a 2004-2008 blue Ford F-150, which it thinks might be connected to the Feb. 16 shooting death of Bridegan. According to police, a tire left in the road prompted Bridegan to stop that night and is a key piece of the puzzle.

The 33-year-old father of four was shot and killed on Sanctuary Boulevard near J. Turner Butler Boulevard just 2 miles from his ex-wife’s home. His 2-year-old daughter was in the SUV when he was shot, but she was not injured.

According to police, it was a targeted attack. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous. To submit a tip to ATF, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).

Meanwhile, authorities are also looking to identify a person caught on camera at Bridegan’s home days after his death.

Kirsten Bridegan said investigators don’t know if this is related to her husband’s death. The video was recorded at her St. Johns County home around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 24 -- about a week after her husband was shot to death.

She shared the security footage with News4JAX of who she believes is a suspicious person on her property. The video shows a bright, blurry figure moving quickly from the corner of the garage, across the yard and away from the house.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded, but there are no leads in that incident.