Britney Spears shares sad news of miscarriage on Instagram

Just over a month after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Britney Spears took to the social media platform again Saturday to share the sad news with her fans that she and her fiance had lost their “miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

The 40-year-old Spears, who is engaged to actor/model Sam Asghari, has two children from a previous relationship.

Spears said in her post on Saturday that she and Asghari might have waited until they were further along to share their good news but they were too excited.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” she wrote. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly as for privacy during this difficult moment.”