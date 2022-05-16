90º

DeSantis pledges $125M in funding for nursing education amid national nursing shortage

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis, backed by recently graduated nurses, speaks during a press conference in Central Florida. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said he will sign off on $125 million worth of state funding that will go towards nursing education.

Workforce training will get $20 million, $59 million will go to state colleges and the state university system will get $46 million.

The announcement comes as the state tries to make sure it has enough nurses to serve patients in the coming years. A recent study showed Florida needs about 60,000 additional nurses over the next 15 years to avoid a crisis.

“We have to look at the fact that the state is the place to be people like him. So the demand for nursing I think is nationwide, but for us, it’s even going to be more acute. and so these really historic investments is our way of getting out ahead of this. making sure that we’re able to fill these positions and as I mentioned, you’re just coming from a family where my mother did it for 40 years. you will make a huge impact on a lot of people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the money will be included in this year’s record $112 billion dollar budget.

