Man’s conviction in 1986 sexual assault of 4-year-old girl vacated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s conviction in a 1986 sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl was vacated.

Edward Clayton Taylor, now 57, was arrested, tried and convicted in the rape of the child, who testified at the trial about what was done to her during a sleepover at Taylor’s house.

The Innocence Project got involved and filed a motion to vacate the conviction and sentence.

It turns out two other men lived at Taylor’s house, and one of them had gonorrhea. The girl subsequently got gonorrhea. Taylor never had that.

The State Attorney’s Office did not object to the motion.

The girl is now living in South Carolina. Years ago, she told authorities she thought she got the identification wrong. That led to Taylor being released from prison by the pardon and parole board in 2019.

Taylor will be removed from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registry.