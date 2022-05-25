Jacksonville police officer accused of trespassing at ex-girlfriend’s home placed on desk duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 8-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged with trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at a woman’s home, according to Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

According to Ivey, the charge stems from an incident Tuesday night where patrol officers responded to a location where a woman told police that a man was in her backyard. Ivey said the man was identified as a police officer.

“The follow up investigation determined that this is a former girlfriend,” Ivey explained.

He said the man entered the rear of a townhome residence and was looking in a window when the woman was alerted by a dog.

Ivey said when the officer gets out of jail, he’ll be assigned to desk duty. He did not resign as has civil service protection to appeal any disciplinary action the Sheriff’s Office decides on.