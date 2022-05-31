Neighborhood Crime Alert: Car burglars strike gated community on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people, who appear to be young in age, were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles inside a gated community on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The burglaries occurred inside the Ironside subdivision along Lionheart Drive off Gate Parkway. The burglars can be seen checking door handles of parked vehicles on both sides of the street. One person can be seen entering an unlocked SUV. Another camera captures the burglars going from vehicle to vehicle.

Todd Arnold, who lives in the neighborhood, said the burglars appear to be teenagers.

“Unfortunately, I’m not surprised because it happens every summer,” Arnold said. “Even though school was not out a week ago, they’re already starting up. They get bored and they look for easy targets.”

Arnold said on this particular night, the thieves busted the windows of two cars and easily entered six vehicles that had been left unlocked. The subdivision has signs that clearly state the area is under surveillance.

But the gates and the warning did nothing to deter these burglars.

“It’s a false sense of security that says ‘I live in the best neighborhood and leave my doors unlocked,’” Arnold said.

We’ve learned garage door openers were among the items taken, potentially signaling that the burglars plan to come back and visit the homes.

“God forbid they open the door to someone who is standing there waiting for them,” Arnold said. “That’s the worst thing they can do.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to always lock their doors, regardless of the neighborhood.