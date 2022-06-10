79º

State Fire Marshal investigates fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

Ashley Harding, Reporter

The state fire marshal is investigating what caused a Westside home to go up in flames. Neighbors say they've been concerned about this home for years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The state fire marshal is investigating what caused a Westside home to go up in flames early Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD was called to a fire on Cedar Forest Drive North, just off Blanding Boulevard and Confederate Point Road.

Several neighbors say it is a problem house, and people are regularly seen coming and going.

“A firefighter knocked on my door this morning and said, get everyone out. There’s a fire,” neighbor Hunter Foster said. “All the smoke might get in your house and mess with your noses,’ so I got all the family out and everything.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

JFRD says the cause of the fire is unknown.

