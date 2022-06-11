Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed UF student from Jacksonville

Joshua Figueroa pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the deadly crash.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gainesville man has been sentenced to six years in prison for killing a UF student from Jacksonville, a judge ruled Friday.

Joshua Figueroa pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly crash that killed UF student Maggie Paxton,18.

She was hit in December of 2020 -- but Figueroa was not arrested until July the following year.

With the plea deal, the judge sentenced him to six years in prison, 15 years of felony probation, and 120 hours of community service inside a trauma center.

He will lose his driver’s license for the next decade, pay a $3,400 fine, and participate in a driver improvement course.