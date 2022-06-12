Senior living facility resident dies after crashing into fence in parking lot near home: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 80s was found dead Sunday morning after he crashed into a fence outside a Jacksonville senior living facility.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the resident of a senior apartment facility in San Jose Forest on Chester Avenue was driving a Nissan Sentra inside the facility around 4:30 a.m.

JSO said the driver checked in with the security officer at the guard shack and drove onto the private property. He drove inside for about a quarter of a mile before he collided with a fence that surrounds a pond. He was later found dead.

The driver was in his 80s, JSO said, and he was the only person in the car. No one else was injured.

JSO said traffic homicide detectives along with the medical examiner’s office are working together to determine the cause of death.

The death marks the 88th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.