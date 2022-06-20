Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awards $4M to Callahan for clean water supply plant

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Nassau County on Monday to announce millions of dollars will go toward building a clean water supply plant, which is expected to have a big impact on the economy.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Nassau County on Monday to announce millions of dollars will go toward building a clean water supply plant, which is expected to have a big impact on the economy.

At a morning news conference at The Pig Bar-B-Q in Callahan, DeSantis said it’s expected to help bring more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs to Nassau County and $25 million in economic impact to the area.

DeSantis presented a $4 million check to the town of Callahan to fund the project. He said the money is coming from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

The clean water supply plant will be constructed at the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park in Callahan -- which has more than 1,800 acres in total.

According to Nassau County’s website, the park is already approved for up to 10.5 million square feet of heavy industrial land use.

DeSantis said the clean water supply plant will increase the park’s water capacity to 3 million gallons per day. According to DeSantis, this will let more businesses move into the park. He said quite a few are already interested.

“I think it’s going to create more opportunities for folks in Nassau County. I also think it’s going to expand our economic base and our tax base,” DeSantis said. “This is the type of project that can really, really make an impact, so we’re happy to be able to do it here.”

The Nassau County website also says the park also has access to three ports, plus two different rail lines that service it.

As of now, there’s no word yet on when construction on the plant will be complete.