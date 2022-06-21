Food to be distributed in Putnam County

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Putnam County.

Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Helping Hands Welaka will take place at the Welaka Town Hall -- located at 400 Fourth Ave. -- on Thursday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-through only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

For more information about Farm Share, visit the nonprofit’s website.