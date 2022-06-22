16-year-old bicyclist in serious condition after collision with car in Hastings

A 16-year-old boy riding a bike was seriously hurt after he made a sudden lane change into the path of a car, FHP said.

HASTINGS, Fla. – A 16-year-old St. Augustine boy who was riding a bicycle is in serious condition following a collision with a car Wednesday morning in Hastings.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the boy was riding his bike shortly before 8 a.m. on State Road 207 when he made a sudden lane change into the path of a car.

The 51-year-old driver of the car was unable to avoid impact and hit the bicyclist near Old Hastings Road. The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike.

FHP shut down part of SR-207 for more than an hour to investigate.

No other information was immediately released by FHP.