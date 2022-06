JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon at the Chili’s restaurant on Baymeadows Road.

According to JFRD, five people at the scene were being evaluated.

The SUV involved had all four wheels inside the restaurant. A nearby tree and water main appeared to have been struck before the vehicle hit the building.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

Photo from outside Chili's at Baymeadows Road.

Photo from scene of crash.

Photo from scene of crash.