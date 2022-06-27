JSO looking for 4 people accused of stealing guns from westside stores

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities assistance to identify suspects involved in a firearm robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects allegedly involved in a theft of firearms on the westside of the city.

JSO said Monday a group of four individuals targeted two firearm retailers on the westside.

According to JSO, one of the pictured individuals jumped the counter and stole multiple firearms. Then the same group of individuals went to another store and stole more firearms.

The suspects are believed to left the scene together in a white Audi Q5.

If you know anything about this situation or can identify the pictured suspects, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.