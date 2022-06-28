Taking a chance on unclaimed luggage, you never know what you’ll find inside

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla – Ever wonder what happens to all the luggage that is lost or unclaimed across the country? A company called Unclaimed Baggage reclaims all lost luggage from airlines and other travel businesses to resell, repurpose or recycle the contents.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the store hit the road in May for a one-of-a-kind experience on a 50-state tour that will go until the month of September. The storefront is based in Scottsboro, Alabama, but on Tuesday, the “Found Treasures Mobile Museum” made a stop at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The set-up allowed guests to bid and open a real orphaned suitcase to see what’s inside.

The experience also showcases the strangest items discovered in lost bags and the stories behind them and a “Let’s Make a Deal” inspired game called “Finders Keepers.” This game gives visitors a chance to go home with one of the unusual items.

One woman at the event said she’s flown to Alabama and visited the store, referring to it as “the best place ever for shopping.”

Typically, the store waits about 90 days before purchasing the lost luggage. This gives the airlines enough time to do everything they can to get the luggage back to their rightful owners.

Sonni Hood, spokesperson for Unclaimed Baggage, told News4Jax “they are successful over 99.5% of the time in reuniting these lost bags.” Hood goes on to advise travelers to “make sure you’re labeling those bags, make sure when you’re in a hurry trying to run to catch a flight, you’re not leaving your phone or your AirPods in your seat in the airplane.”

Also traveling with the team is “Hugo,” a replica of the 1965 Chevrolet Pickup truck that picked up the first batch of luggage in 1970. The vehicle is named after Founder Hugo Doyle Owens who borrowed the truck to purchase the unclaimed load of baggage.

Unclaimed Baggage is one of Alabama’s top tourist attractions and makes charitable contributions of products and donations to organizations in need.