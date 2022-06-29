Some retailers limiting purchases of Plan B, ‘morning after’ pills

Amazon, Rite Aid and Walmart are limiting the amount of Plan B a customer can buy to avoid shortages, national news outlets reported.

The move comes following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision that gave a constitutional right to abortion.

“Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer,” Rite Aid said in a statement to NBC News.

CVS said Monday that although they had an “ample supply” of Plan B and Aftera -- two types of emergency contraception -- the company was limiting purchases to three per customer to ensure “equitable access” and consistent supply.

On Tuesday, CVS lifted the purchase limits.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart is limiting emergency contraception medication purchases to four to six per customer.

Amazon has a temporary quantity limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills, including Plan B, a representative for the company told CNN on Tuesday.

Ad

Wisp, an online health care site that sells two types of the so-called “morning-after” pills, told CBS News that it saw a 3,000% increase in sales after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday.

News4JAX visited a local Walgreens and there were no Plan B pills on the shelf, but an employee told said they’re always hard to keep in stock. Other pharmacies, like Panama Pharmacy, said it hasn’t been an issue keeping the pills in stock.