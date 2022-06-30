CSX train derails in Ware County, no injuries reported

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – No injuries were reported after 19 rail cars and one locomotive derailed in Ware County, Georgia Thursday morning, according to CSX Transportation.

The derailment happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jamestown Road near the Jamestown Baptist Church. No injuries or hazardous leaks were initially reported.

.@CSX workers just disconnected the part of the train that was not affected and sent the cars in the other direction on the tracks. Crews are assessing the damaged railcars and locomotive. Additional crews are nearby to start the process of getting the cars off the track. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/JJXMjlrFxx — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) June 30, 2022

Cindy Schild, director, media relations and public affairs at CSX, told News4JAX it will be up to NTSB whether an investigation takes place.

CSX and local first responders are working to clear the area. Officials said Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to US1 is presently closed until further notice. Crews are accessing the damage.

News4Jax will update this story as we learn more.