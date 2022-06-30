76º

LIVE

Local News

CSX train derails in Ware County, no injuries reported

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Georgia, Ware County
Ware County Sheriff's Office

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – No injuries were reported after 19 rail cars and one locomotive derailed in Ware County, Georgia Thursday morning, according to CSX Transportation.

The derailment happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jamestown Road near the Jamestown Baptist Church. No injuries or hazardous leaks were initially reported.

Cindy Schild, director, media relations and public affairs at CSX, told News4JAX it will be up to NTSB whether an investigation takes place.

CSX and local first responders are working to clear the area. Officials said Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to US1 is presently closed until further notice. Crews are accessing the damage.

News4Jax will update this story as we learn more.

CSX train derails in Ware County

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter