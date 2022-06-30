Dr. Moez Limayem officially confirmed as UNF new president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At its board meeting on Thursday, the Florida Board of Governors confirmed Dr. Moez Limayem as UNF’s 7th president.

Dr. Limayem most recently served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He was instrumental in raising more than $126 million in gifts for the college to bolster student success, entrepreneurship and career readiness.

“I am honored to join the University of North Florida and eager to listen, learn and work with all members of the community to grow opportunities to help students succeed,” Limayem said. “UNF is a top provider of talent in Florida, and I am committed to building on the University’s many strengths to effectively serve the region and state.”

Limaye was selected as the president-elect by the UNF Board of Trustees in May. The confirmation Thursday concludes an extensive national search that began in Fall 2021. Dr. Pamela Chally has served as UNF’s interim president since September.

Ad

Limayem succeeds Dr. David M. Szymanski who served from 2018-2021. Other past presidents include: John A. Delaney (2003-2018), Dr. Anne H. Hopkins (1999-2002), Dr. Adam W. Herbert (1989-1998), Dr. Curtis L. McCray (1982-1988) and founding president Dr. Thomas G. Carpenter (1969-1980).