Killing of Tristyn Bailey was ‘100% premediated,’ Aiden Fucci’s friend told detectives

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Thursday obtained discovery material in the case against Aiden Fucci, the 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, including emails and social media posts.

Dozens of emails were sent to the principal of Patriot Oaks Academy, where Fucci and Bailey were schoolmates, deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecutors, court documents show.

One email includes details from Fucci’s friend about the hours surrounding Bailey’s death in May 2021.

That email consisted of bullet points of what Fucci’s friend told deputies. According to the documents that the State Attorney’s Office sent News4JAX, the email shows he said Fucci became infuriated. What he was infuriated about was redacted in the email.

It goes on to say that Bailey was threatened with a knife because of jealousy and Fucci mentioned several times he wanted to kill someone in the woods.

According to the email, Fucci’s friend said he invited Bailey out the night she was last seen alive and met at his house. He told detectives that he gave Fucci a sweatshirt and that he believes Fucci may have had a bag of clothes in the woods to change into. He said his sweatshirt hadn’t been found and was adamant Fucci wasn’t wearing the same clothes he left in.

Fucci’s friend told the deputy he believes the killing was “100% premeditated,” according to the documents.

In the email document, the friend also expressed concern that his family could be harmed by Fucci.

He also told investigators he feels responsible because he was the one who invited Bailey out that night.

Fucci is accused of stabbing Bailey more than 100 times in a wooded area inside the Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Her body was found several hours later on Mothers Day last year — less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in Durbin Crossing, where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the day after the discovery. Investigators said his DNA was on Bailey’s body.

Fucci will be in court on Aug. 31. He is scheduled to go to trial in November.