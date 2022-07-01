Man turns himself in after shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shooter responsible for wounding a 39-year-old man early Friday morning on Jacksonville’s Eastside turned himself in, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were called to Palmetto Street at 12:24 a.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots. They were also called one mile away to Iona Street, where they found a 39-year-old man shot in the leg. Investigators said the two incidents were related.

The man, who told police he was shot near the intersection of 4th and Clark streets, was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Officers said a man who told them he was responsible for the shooting returned to the scene and turned himself in.

JSO said they believe the incident began as an altercation or an ongoing argument that happened on Palmetto Street.

Police are still trying to contact anyone who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.