Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announces trial phase for body cameras

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said several of its deputies are using Axon body cameras as part of the final stages of testing for the agency. The Sheriff’s Office is expected to make a selection soon on which type of cameras they will use in the future.

Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said body cameras will increase transparency and “highlight the outstanding life saving work deputies provide the community every day.”

According to a Facebook post by the agency Friday, a committee looked at policies, different cameras, storage and downloading capability. That committee focused on four systems, before settling on two.

Axon is the first of two that will be tested in trials. A few deputies have worked with the cameras for about a month and will submit their review to the committee.

The committee will recommend the final system for the Sheriff’s Office. Once the final contract is signed, there will be a phased in approach to add the cameras to 25% of the force at a time.