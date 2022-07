At least one person died in a crash Saturday evening in Clay County near Camp Blanding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP website shows the crash happened about 9:44 p.m. on eastbound State Road 16 near State Road 230.

As of 11 p.m., all eastbound lanes of S.R. 16 were blocked, and traffic was being diverted onto S.R. 230, according to troopers.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.