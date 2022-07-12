One man dead after shooting in the Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Police are investigating a shooting in the Moncrief Park area that left one man dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they found a man lying in the road on his side shot when they arrived at Wilson Street around 9 p.m. Monday after getting a shot spotter notification.

The man was pronounced dead.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting, but JSO is working to identify the man and search the neighborhood for witnesses.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStopperss at (866) 845 -TIPS.