Man fatally run over after attacking woman, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Witnesses told police Tuesday that a man was run over by a vehicle at a residence on Lem Turner Road after attacking a woman with a blunt object, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Hopely, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 1:40 p.m. They found a man who was unresponsive and a woman suffering from an injury to her arm.

Hopely said the man died from his injuries at a hospital. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Hopely said.

“We do have reason believe that everyone is at least known to each other,” Hopely said.

According to Hopely, officers learned that the person who was driving the vehicle fled the scene to an address on Ponce Boulevard. Police responded to the scene, where they located a vehicle of interest and a person of interest.