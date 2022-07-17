4 accused after shots fired into crowd as bars let out in downtown Gainesville

Four people were arrested early Sunday morning and accused in connection with a drive-by shooting in downtown Gainesville’s popular bar area.

Gainesville Police said officers were clearing out the downtown area during the bar closing hour when a silver Kia Soul drove by and fired multiple shots into the crowd and in the direction of officers. Two officers had to duck for cover, GPD said, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Officers that saw the shots being fired tried to stop the vehicle but the driver took off, GPD said. Moments later, the vehicle crashed in the 3100 block of North Main Street. Two guns were found in the car, GPD said.

Three of those arrested now face a string of charges including attempted homicide, shooting a deadly missile into a vehicle and fleeing and eluding.

Four local residents all ran from the vehicle and were later caught by police, GPD said.