I-TEAM: Panhandling Oklahoma-based ministry seeking permanment home in Jacksonville

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – We caught up with church members of Restoration Ministries again this week in Fleming Island at US 17 and County Road 220. The church has been spotted on and off for years at major intersections around our region raising money for its ministry.

This is an I-Team investigation that News4JAX has been following since 2018.

The church told News4JAX they plan to increase their panhandling in the area and said it’s for their ministry to help people get off drugs and alcohol.

Restoration Ministries had members scattered all over a Fleming Island intersection handing out flyers and asking for donations, so we asked where the money goes.

“Well, we’re fighting against alcohol and drug addiction. I once was on crack cocaine, and through the power of Jesus Christ, he set me free. We’re part of the restoration. Restoration is a non-profit organization,” Kelsey Malone said.

This isn’t the first time this church was seen affiliated with a ministry that’s registered as a 501c3 with the IRS in Oklahoma called Saved By Grace Restoration Ministries.

The members who were out collecting money from cars, an unusual fundraising mechanism for a church, told us they’ve recovered from addictions thanks to this ministry.

“We’re out of Oklahoma City. We’re putting a ministry here in Jacksonville. What we’re going is we get people off the street -- drug addicts, alcoholics, homeless. That’s our target. And where does the money go? The money goes towards keeping our doors open,” Cheyenne Lee said.

The last time News4JAX reported a story on this church, they were at the same Caly County intersection, at the time in violation of anti-panhandling ordinances. But since then, laws have changed following a supreme court ruling that deems panhandling as protected by the first amendment.

We spoke to Pastor Shelby DaCasta who says he’s trying to bring their church permanently to Jacksonville.

DaCasta says fundraising at the corner of intersections isn’t unusual for his church.

“The reason being is that the bible tells us to go to the highways and byways. Go out and preach the gospel. That’s what we literally do, go out to the highways and byways. We try our best to urge people to repent. Give out our literature. If they know anyone dealing with alcoholism, prostitution, gang violence, people getting out of prison,” DeCasta said.

DeCasta also said the church is currently trying to find a building in Jacksonville to set up for their ministry.