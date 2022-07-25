Dean Cain, aka Superman, coming to Jacksonville to star in film highlighting local summer camp

Before playing Superman on "Lois & Clark," Dean Cain played Rick, an American student who has a short-lived fling with Brenda in Paris over four episodes in season three. Cain has stayed busy in recent years, with more than 70 credits to his name

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local summer camp dedicated to helping troubled or behaviorally challenged children is getting its chance in the limelight.

Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is coming to Jacksonville to star in the Success Camp feature film. Cain is an American actor, producer, television presenter and former professional football player.

“Success Camp” is a structured, highly supervised camp in Jacksonville, FL that enables children to safely explore their issues, build self-confidence and reach their potential to become leaders,” according to a release. “For over 20 years, Success Camp has been helping families grow into a more loving relationship of mutual respect at home.”

The multi-plot film, produced by JCFilms Jacksonville Studio, will follow the lives of several young teens and their radical transformations after attending the Success Camp. The purpose of the film, according to a news release, is to educate parents on ending behavioral problems with their kids while strengthening a better family dynamic.

“We are facing a crisis in our young people disrespecting authority, growing lazy and unmanageable, or acting out aggressively in-home or at school. SUCCESS CAMP aims to break these kids from these behaviors by dramatically shifting a child’s worldview,” said Glenn Ellison, founder of Success Camp.

Production starts for the film on August 2. The film studio is hosting a casting call on August 4 - 7.

