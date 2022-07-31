Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”

The auxiliary members will also provide educational materials to families and encourage safety dialogues with local boaters.

The Auxiliary will have boats on the water and will establish literature booths and vessel examiners at local boat ramps in the two cities’ public boat ramps: at Bing’s Landing in Palm Coast and Vilano Landings in Saint Augustine.

They will be out from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to get out there and speak with mariners, engage them on the topic of safety and answer any questions they may have. It is a great opportunity because the public are the Coast Guard’s eyes and ears on the water,” said Henry Seiden, Flotilla Public Information Officer for the Flotilla. “Our goal is making sure local boaters get the latest information to stay safe on the waterways where we live and enjoy our beautiful surroundings.”

The operation runs from Florida northward along the East coast through South Carolina.