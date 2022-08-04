90º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

All registered Duval County voters to receive new voter information cards

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, Vote 2022, Politics
Line at Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office as early voting began Monday. (Erik Avanier/WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New voter information cards are going out to all Duval County voters, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan announced Thursday.

The new cards will include the voter’s precinct which will be important in upcoming elections.

“All registered voters should remember that if you choose to cast your vote on Election Day you must vote at the precinct of your legal residence,” Hogan said in a news release.

Voter information cards are not required to vote and are not a valid form of identification for voting in person. Voters must show valid photo/signature identification when voting in person.

All voters have also been sent a sample ballot for this election, which also indicates the voter’s precinct.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT? News4Jax Voter’s Guide

At any time voters can go to the elections website and see all their personal voter data including their precinct information.

Once received, if voters have any questions regarding their new voter information card they can visit Duvalelections.gov or call (904) 255-“VOTE” 8683.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter