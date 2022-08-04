All registered Duval County voters to receive new voter information cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New voter information cards are going out to all Duval County voters, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan announced Thursday.

The new cards will include the voter’s precinct which will be important in upcoming elections.

“All registered voters should remember that if you choose to cast your vote on Election Day you must vote at the precinct of your legal residence,” Hogan said in a news release.

Voter information cards are not required to vote and are not a valid form of identification for voting in person. Voters must show valid photo/signature identification when voting in person.

All voters have also been sent a sample ballot for this election, which also indicates the voter’s precinct.

At any time voters can go to the elections website and see all their personal voter data including their precinct information.

Once received, if voters have any questions regarding their new voter information card they can visit Duvalelections.gov or call (904) 255-“VOTE” 8683.