Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43 p.m., where the provided photos were taken. Deputies said he was last seen leaving the bank, heading east on Wells Road past the Men’s Warehouse storefront.

If you have information, the Sheriff’s Office asks you contact Detective Tenbusch at 904-264-6512 in reference to case number 2022-018064. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch App or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS(8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.