Accused killer Aiden Fucci appears in court Friday in murder of Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County teen charged with murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared in court Friday morning.

Aiden Fucci’s attorney has asked to move her client’s November trial to next year stating she needs more time to talk to witnesses. She said she needs the extra time to do 47 more depositions, which could take several months.

It’s unclear if the judge will decide on that today. But the request isn’t surprising.

Related: Aiden Fucci’s lawyer wants November trial pushed back to 2023 | Aiden Fucci draws line on cooperation with investigators in Tristyn Bailey case, court records show

Ad

The 15-year-old’s attorney signed on to the case just in the last few months. In the motion to request delaying the trial, she said more than 250 witnesses are involved in the case. She said if she doesn’t have enough time, they will lose the case.

In the motion, she wrote: “With no fault to Aiden Fucci, the defense team cannot announce ready for trial this calendar year, because the defense case is not developed to meet the standards of effective counsel.”

Bailey was reported missing on Mother’s Day last year from her Durbin Crossings neighborhood. Her body was found hours later.

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

Prosecutors said she was brutally stabbed to death by her schoolmate, Aiden Fucci, who is being tried as an adult, although he was 14 at the time of his arrest. Investigators said Fucci’s DNA was found on Bailey’s body.

Ad

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Last month, his attorney filed a separate motion invoking his constitutional rights, including his right to stay silent and his right to counsel.