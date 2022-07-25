Aiden Fucci’s lawyer wants November trial delayed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The lawyer representing Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, is asking for a delay in the November trial, according to court records.

St. Johns County court records show the motion for continuance is processing.

The motion is not surprising, given that the attorney just took over the case a couple of months ago and has filed numerous pretrial motions that have to be litigated.

The State Attorney’s Office has not responded yet.

Fucci, now 15, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day.

Earlier this month, Fucci’s defense team filed a notice with the court invoking his constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent and right to counsel.

The document says he will not speak with a jail psychologist or jail minister about the charges against him unless his attorney is present. It also says he won’t take a polygraph test, give any hair, saliva, blood, handwriting or voice samples or consent to any items he has with him in jail being searched.

RELATED: 1 year later: Tristyn Bailey’s family reflects on her memory, impact | Killing of Tristyn Bailey was ‘100% premeditated,’ Aiden Fucci’s friend told detectives

Fucci is being tried as an adult. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Fucci’s next court date has been set for Aug. 31.

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

In addition to invoking his constitutional rights, the defense is also requesting that the court put a gag order on witnesses, which seeks to prevent them from speaking to anyone but lawyers in the case.

Other motions include a request that the state produce any evidence that could impeach witness credibility and that the judge block the state from presenting closing arguments that would prejudice the defendant. All are common pre-trial motions.

In addition, attorneys for local news outlets, including WJXT News4JAX, have filed a motion to intervene in the case, specifically to contest previous defense motions to close the pretrial process to the media and to bar cameras from jury selection.

Since cameras are never allowed to show jury members’ faces or reveal their identities, the argument of news outlets is that there’s a greater need for trust and transparency in a major case that rippled across Northeast Florida.