Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry.

The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band. News4JAX is not including the inscription information in this story because we will use that to verify the owner if or when they come forward.

The ring appears to be around a size seven. It was found sometime around July 26.

If this ring belongs to you, please email sreadout@wjxt.com and provide the inscription information. We will verify it and get back with you.