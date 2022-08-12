QUESTION: What do you think about raising property taxes for teacher raises?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local community group spoke out Friday in front of the Duval County School Board asking the community to support raising property taxes for teacher raises.

The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition and concerned Clergy are asking Jacksonville residents to support the increase in the mil property tax, which is an issue on the primary ballot in Duval County set to go before voters on Aug. 23.

If approved, the school district anticipates the tax increase would raise at least $81 million annually -- costing homeowners an extra $100 per year for each $100,000 of the accessed value of their house.

With the Duval County School Board dealing with a major teacher shortage and conversations swirling about teacher safety, there’s a lot of discussion about teachers deserving a higher salary.

We want to hear from you: What do you think about paying higher property taxes for teacher raises? Fill out the form below and your response may be used on a Channel 4 newscast.