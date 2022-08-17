GBI arrests juvenile correctional officer, charges him with murder

WAYCROSS, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Waycross juvenile correctional officer on a charge of second-degree murder and other charges.

According to a news release from the agency, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, is also facing two counts of cruelty to children in the second-degree and one count of violation of oath of office. The GBI said Hicks was a correctional officer at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center.

A previous news release said the GBI was requested by the detention center to “investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive.” That report stated the juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and others when he lost consciousness. The young person was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died, the GBI said.

The GBI reported Tuesday that its investigation determined Hicks allowed juveniles “to participate in a fight game in his presence.”

He was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Ware County Jail.