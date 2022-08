(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Department of Transportation camera shows crash on Buckman Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295.

According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash.

No other details were immediately available.