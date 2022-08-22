78º

Man dead after shooting in Woodstock neighborhood

Jacksonville police are investigating

One man dead after shooting in Woodstock neighborhood (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting in the Woodstock neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man shot.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

Police say the cause of the shooting is unknown but the people inside the home at the time of the shooting were taken in for questioning.

Kingston Street is expected to stay blocked off for several hours as police investigate.

