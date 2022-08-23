Daughter of man found dead in Trout River says she still has questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A daughter is seeking closure after her father’s body was found in the Trout River by a fisherman on Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of foul play. The man has been identified as Anthony Thornton, 49.

His daughter said he walked out the door Thursday night and never returned.

She said an autopsy showed water in the lungs as the cause of death but added that her father was a strong swimmer and she doesn’t believe he would take his own life.

Fisherman finds body in Trout River, JSO says

She’s asking for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“To please look at you guys’ cameras, look at your house footage cameras anybody that heard anything, seen anything, I don’t care, even if they felt like oh I see him, only he here back at the time, just please give us some kind of closure of what actually really took place,” daughter Latifa Thornton said.

Ad

If you know anything, you’re asked to call JSO at (904-630-0500) or CrimeStoppers (1-866-845-TIPS).