Election centers across Duval County gear up for Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than two million Floridians have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

According to the data on the Florida Divison of Elections website, more than 1.5 million ballots are waiting to be counted.

Florida’s in-person primary elections open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and end at 7 p.m. There are some important races on the Duval County ballot including the special election race for Sheriff and a referendum asking for an increase in the property tax rate to give teachers a raise and pay for other school programs.

A lot of elections centers around the area are actively working to ensure a smooth Election Day. At the election center on the Northside of Jacksonville, staff members are packing up their equipment, the ballots and everything else that they need to run the primary Tuesday.

The poll workers said they are confident the election will go off without a problem.

They are gathering their gear and will set up sites for the morning opening

News4JAX spoke will poll workers and early voters about what they expect and if they are nervous about how the election will turn out.

Tanika Tutson, a poll worker, said she feels “pretty good” heading into Election Day.

“Not too worried. I think we’ll have a good turnout. Can’t wait to get the day started and get it done,” Tutson said.

Some of the voters that we spoke to said even though they are using vote-by-mail ballots, they believe their vote will be counted without any problems.

“Voting is important because it gives you a voice and as a young person, I also think it’s important for us to exercise that right,” Simone Tisdei said.

Every registered voter who did not vote during early voting in Duval County can cast a ballot on Tuesday. A small number of the ballots cast early have had problems.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said the canvassing board has been examining vote-by-mail ballots. Some of the ballots could not be read by the machine because the voters selected two or more candidates in one race, or the ballots experienced other issues such as ripped ballots or a ballot was marked in pencil or wrong colored pen.

Hogan said the board was working to determine what the voter intended to do. This board will also look at the signatures of voters who have mailed in ballots that don’t match what’s on file.

In that case, voters have until Thursday -- two days after the election -- to make their corrections.

Over 300 voters have been notified about this situation. As of Monday, 103 people responded.

Hogan reports that about 100,000 votes have been cast as of Monday afternoon, which is a 15% turnout in Duval County.

He believes there will be about a 30% overall turnout, meaning potentially 100,000 voters heading to the polls on Election Day.