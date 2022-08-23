Man shot in Springfield drives himself to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Monday in the Springfield neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on E 11th.

Police spotted a car speeding near 8th and Liberty Streets. The car stopped and two people got out, but the driver kept going.

They followed the car to a hospital and found a man in his 20s shot. He was treated at that unidentified hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are interviewing all of the people who were in the car. As of now police tell News4Jax they don’t have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.